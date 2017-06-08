Nigerian Air Force denies planning coup to overthrow Buhari

The Nigerian Air Force has debunked speculations making the rounds, that it is planning a coup. The service in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, made it clear that there was no plan to overthrow the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The statement released on Thursday said: […]

Nigerian Air Force denies planning coup to overthrow Buhari

