Nigerian Air Force ready for more attacks on enemies – CAS, Abubakar

Nigerian Air Force, NAF, says it had acquired new platforms and was currently reactivating old aircraft to better fight enemies of the state. Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Sadiq Abubakar, said this Wednesday at the inauguration of newly built Air Force Secondary School and Airmen Transit Accommodation at 401 Communications Depot, Shasha, Lagos State. “Recently, […]

Nigerian Air Force ready for more attacks on enemies – CAS, Abubakar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

