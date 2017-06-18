Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Ambassador, Frank Efeduma loses son

Posted on Jun 18, 2017

Newly appointed Nigerian Ambassador, Engr. Frank Efeduma, has lost his son to the cold hands of death. A member of Avenue Baptist Church in Warri, where the Ambassador worships, told DAILY POST on condition of anonymity that the family is bereaved. The source stated that the Ambassador’s son died due to protracted illness last week […]

