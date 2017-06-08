Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army Apprehend 2 Fake Soldiers Wearing Camouflage In Delta – Reports Afrique News

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


Nigerian Army Apprehend 2 Fake Soldiers Wearing Camouflage In Delta
Nigerian Army troops of the 3 Battalion, operating in Delta State have arrested two fake soldiers, who go about in camouflage extorting and maltreating innocent Nigerians. The suspects who were identified as Onwusuluke Kelechi and Emejo Benedict
