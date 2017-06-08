Nigerian Army Arrests Two Fake Soldiers Wearing Camouflage in Delta State

Troops of 3 Battalion Nigerian Army operating in parts of Delta State on Wednesday arrested two fake soldiers who extort and maltreat innocent Nigerians.

The suspects, Emejo Benedict and Onwusuluke Kelechi, were dressed in military camouflage uniform while extorting money from commercial tricycle (KEKE NAPEP) drivers and molesting their fellow civilians along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, Oshimili South

