Army To Probe Alleged Misconduct Of Personnel At IDPs’ Camp – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


Army To Probe Alleged Misconduct Of Personnel At IDPs' Camp
Army To Probe Alleged Misconduct Of Personnel At IDPs' Camp The Nigerian Army said it has noted with great concern, growing allegations of misconduct against some persons on security duties at the Internally Displaced Persons' camp in Bama, Borno …
