Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army University takes off September – Buratai

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has announced that the Nigerian Army University, Biu in Borno State, will take off next September. Buratai made the disclosure shortly after receiving the certificate of occupancy from Kashim Shettima, governor of the state. Buratai said the army had already reached out to the National Universities Commission (NUC) […]

Nigerian Army University takes off September – Buratai

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.