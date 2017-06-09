Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian-born Chi Onwurah wins seat in the UK general election [PHOTOS]

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

British-Born Nigerian, Chinyelu “Chi” Onwurah has won first seat of the night at Newcastle Central in the ongoing general elections in the United Kingdom. Newcastle is now the first general election constituency to be declared, with Labour candidate, Chi Onwurah holding the seat. Newcastle beat Houghton and Sunderland South, which has been the fastest to […]

