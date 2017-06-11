Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian-born, Solanke claims Golden Ball as England win U-20 World Cup

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half goal, ensured that England won the Under-20 World Cup on Sunday in South Korea. The Young Lions beat Venezuela in the final, although they needed a bit of luck, as Freddie Woodman saved a late penalty in the match. This is the first international trophy England is winning since they clinched the […]

