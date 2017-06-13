Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Couple promote cultural heritage in newly released pre-wedding photos – YNaija

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Nigerian Couple promote cultural heritage in newly released pre-wedding photos
YNaija
The pre-wedding photos of soon-to-wed Nigerian couple, Barinua Violet and Onengiyeofori Fyneface have gone viral for being unique! In the photos, Violet and Fyneface are seen in different traditional inspired outfits, promoting their Ogoni/Ijaw

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.