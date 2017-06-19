Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian exchange bureau head urges rate unification

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria must step up efforts to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates to sustain gains in the local currency over the last few months, the head of the country’s exchange bureaus said. Africa’s biggest economy has at least six exchange rates which include one for Muslim pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia, a […]

