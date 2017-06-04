Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian gay activist reportedly kidnapped by homophobes in Owerri

Posted on Jun 4, 2017

Chibuihe Obi, a writer with Brittle Paper who has been missing since June 1, according to some Twitter users, was kidnapped for “spreading Satanism”. One user said the writer who lives in Owerri was kidnapped over his last article on homosexuality. Chibuihe is well known for his essays on LGBTQ-themed poems. Here is an excerpt […]

