Nigerian government explains why it won’t deregulate petroleum industry

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government on Thursday explained why it would not deregulate the downstream sector of the petroleum industry. It said any attempt to do that will lead to an increase in the prices of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The Acting President Yemi Osibanjo made this known during the 2017 African Modular Refinery […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

