Nigerian government explains why it won’t deregulate petroleum industry

The Federal Government on Thursday explained why it would not deregulate the downstream sector of the petroleum industry. It said any attempt to do that will lead to an increase in the prices of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The Acting President Yemi Osibanjo made this known during the 2017 African Modular Refinery […]

Nigerian government explains why it won’t deregulate petroleum industry

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

