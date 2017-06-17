Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian government slams heavy fine, jail term on public smoking

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Government has launched a campaign to ban smoking in public places including motor parks, shopping malls and health care centres. Ministry of Health in a communiqué yesterday said according to Section 9 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act 2015, once convicted, offenders are liable to a fine of at least N50, 000 and/or […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

