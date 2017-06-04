Nigerian government to pay N10bn civil servants’ promotion arrears

Nigerian government had declared readiness to pay N10billion promotion arrears of civil servants on its payroll. This is contained in a statement by Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director (Press), Ministry of Labour and Employment. The statement said this was outcome of a meeting attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; the Minister […]

Nigerian government to pay N10bn civil servants' promotion arrears

