Nigerian government to pay N10bn civil servants’ promotion arrears

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian government had declared readiness to pay N10billion promotion arrears of civil servants on its payroll. This is contained in a statement by Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director (Press), Ministry of Labour and Employment. The statement said this was outcome of a meeting attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; the Minister […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

