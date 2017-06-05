Nigerian Government To Save N190b With Domestic Aircraft Maintenance – SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters.com
Nigerian Government To Save N190b With Domestic Aircraft Maintenance
Conference attendees insisted that the only way the Nigerian aviation industry could optimize its inherent potential was for the government to support private investors to establish MRO facilities for all commercial airplanes, rather than taking them …
Springfountain, Boeing sign agreement to invest $20b in Nigerian aviation industry
