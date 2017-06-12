Nigerian govt to roll out digital broadcasting in six states in one month – Premium Times
|
|
Nigerian govt to roll out digital broadcasting in six states in one month
Premium Times
The Federal Government has said that it will switch over from analogue to digital broadcasting (DSO) in six states across the six geo-political zones within the next one month. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this on Monday …
