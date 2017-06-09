Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Lady Becomes 2017 Best Graduating Student At SouthEastern University, USA

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

A Nigerian Lady identified as Emiene Amali-Adekwu has made her country proud by graduating as the best student 2017 from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, USA.

Emiene, according to Trends Map Nigeria is the best sudent the university has ever had since its establishment.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.