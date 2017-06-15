Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian lady reveals what she in her maid’s bag after she sent her packing (Photos/Video) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Nigerian lady reveals what she in her maid's bag after she sent her packing (Photos/Video)
Information Nigeria
A Nigerian lady discovers certain attitudes in her newly hired maid and decided to send her packing after a month. She decided to search the bag of the maid before she finally let her go. In the process she found the photos of herself and her children

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.