Nigerian man arrested for raping Nigerian beauty queen in Kenya

A Nigerian man who has been identified Daniel Entony Daberechukwu, has been arraigned in court for allegedly raping a 19-yea right-old campus beauty queen, Miss United States International University Africa (USIU), Nneka Enyantu Obi. Though Daniel has denied raping Nneka, however it was gathered that suspect reportedly committed the offence on March 19, 2017,after the […]

The post Nigerian man arrested for raping Nigerian beauty queen in Kenya appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

