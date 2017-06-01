Nigerian Man Delivers Letter of Quick recovery To President Buhari In UK

A Nigerian man identified as Chief Sunbo Onitri on Monday May 29th, 2017 visited the Abuja house in London, United Kingdom to deliver a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, his letter was to ‘pray for quick recovery’ of the president, but also to highlight some of the issues being faced by the common man in Nigeria at present.

He also called on the youths to wrestle power

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

