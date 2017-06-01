Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Man Delivers Letter of Quick recovery To President Buhari In UK

A Nigerian man identified as Chief Sunbo Onitri on Monday May 29th, 2017 visited the Abuja house in London, United Kingdom to deliver a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, his letter was to ‘pray for quick recovery’ of the president, but also to highlight some of the issues being faced by the common man in Nigeria at present.

He also called on the youths to wrestle power

