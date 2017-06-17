Nigerian Navy Announces Date For Commencement Of 2017 Recruitment | And Basic Requirements

The Nigerian Navy on Friday announced the commencement of its online registration for the 2017 recruitment exercise from July 1 to July 31.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and all interested candidates that the online registration for the 2017 recruitment exercise will commence on July 1 and closes on July 31,” said a statement issued on Friday by the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas via the Navy Secretary.

Premium Times quoted the naval chief as saying that the 2017 recruitment exercise is free of charge for applicants, and that interested candidates are to apply online via www.joinnigeriannavvy.com.

Mr Ibas, in the statement, urged applicants to apply once, adding that multiple online application will lead to disqualification of candidate.

“On submission, applicants are to print out the completed application form which must include; declaration and certification by parents/guardian, Local government area certificate form, Police certification form and guarantor form,” he said.

Mr. Ibas also said the recruitment exercise will commence with an aptitude test and screening of certificates of candidates at designated centres for various States across the country on October 7.

“You are advised to carefully read the instruction page on the website or call support line 08159999011 from 9am to 4pm on working days,” the notice said. “Candidates are further advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise,” he added.

Basic Requirements for 2017 Exercise

Applicants Must:

Possess a minimum of five credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASCE/SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB (English and Mathematics inclusive) Candidates must be between 18-22 years old for O/level applicants while 24-26 are acceptable limits for those with ND, NCE, Nurses and Motor Transport Department, MTD respectively. Applicants must be single and of Nigerian origin by birth. Required height of 1.7m for male and 1.67m for female applicants

Meanwhile, 360nobs had reported – two days ago – that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has closed application for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC).

The information was made known on a day the Navy alerted Nigerians on the activities of fraudsters currently operating fake online recruitment sites.

Recall, NAF had said “online registration starts on 18th May, 2017 and closes on 15th June, 2017.”

The post Nigerian Navy Announces Date For Commencement Of 2017 Recruitment | And Basic Requirements appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

