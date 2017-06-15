Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Navy effects major shake-up, redeploys 21 Rear Admirals

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has approved a major re-organisation of the upper echelons of the Nigerian Navy. In a major posting of senior officers which offered no reason, 21 Rear Admirals were moved. The new Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command is Rear Admiral SAG Abbah, formerly Navy Secretary while […]

