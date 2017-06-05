Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Monday morning

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers 1. A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari would be returning to Nigeria before the end of week. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, who noted that Buhari’s health had improved considerably when he visited him […]

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Monday morning

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

