Nigerian Online Money Transfer Service, Thrivesend, Has Officially Launched – Konbini
|
Konbini
|
Nigerian Online Money Transfer Service, Thrivesend, Has Officially Launched
Konbini
Online money transfer app, Thrivesend, has been around for a while, but apparently, that was a long and extended testing phase. Earlier this week the service was officially launched. In its beta phase, money transfer on Thrivesend cost ₦50, arguably …
Digital Financial Services P2P Cash Launches Money Transfer Service in Nigeria
P2P Cash Launches Money Transfer Service to Nigeria With No Transfer Fees
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!