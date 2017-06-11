Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian policeman commits suicide after shooting wife & maid

Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed that a policeman, Sgt. Thomas Agada, has committed suicide after shooting his wife and maid. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at Masaka in Karu Local Government Area of the state. The command’s spokesman, Mr. Kennedy Idirisu, told newsmen in Lafia that late Agada served at […]

