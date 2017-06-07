Nigerian Ports Authority warns against politicising deep seaports – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Nigerian Ports Authority warns against politicising deep seaports
Naija247news
Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has warned that before establishing deep seaports, state governments must ensure there is correlation with boosting trade volume so that such facilities do not end up as white elephant projects. The Managing Director, NPA …
Customs boss, Ali meets with Hadiza Bala over Executive order on Nigerian Ports
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!