Nigerian Rapper Wants To Kill Bobrisky (See Who)

In a recent interview with NetTV, rapper Skales has shocked Nigerians after he shared some juicy details about his life. During the edition of Secret Questions, Skales revealed unexpected details about his life, including details about his past. However, what shocked Nigerians was Skales reply when he was asked who he would kill, date and …

The post Nigerian Rapper Wants To Kill Bobrisky (See Who) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

