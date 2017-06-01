Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian refugees in Cameroon allege abandonment by govt – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Olisa Blogazine

Nigerian refugees in Cameroon allege abandonment by govt
Vanguard
ABUJA—Tens of thousands of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon have decried their living conditions in camps in Cameroon, lamenting that the federal government has abandoned them. The refugees said they would rather return home to engage in economic …
Hunger killing us – 200000 Nigerian refugees in Cameroon cry outDaily Post Nigeria
Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon Lament Neglect, Plead for RescueThe Olisa Blogazine

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

