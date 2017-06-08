Nigerian Senate Passes Consumer Protection Bill and Bill to Protect Whistle-blowers

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday passed the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill, 2017, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The bill was passed following the adoption of a report of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment on the Bill.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Sen. Fatima Raji-Rasaki, said the bill would help to develop businesses in Nigeria.

The Senate also passed a bill to protect whistleblowers and witnesses directly involved in the prosecution of certain criminal cases.

The bill, titled Witness Protection Programme (Establishment etc), SB 157, was passed on Thursday, following a report submitted by the committee on human rights, legal matters and judiciary chaired by David Umaru (APC-Niger).

It was sponsored by Isiaka Adeleke, the Osun West APC Senator who died in April.

When the bill scaled the second reading in October 2016, the Senate had resolved that it be merged with a similar proposal to protect persons making disclosures for public interest and other forms reappraisal, sponsored by Abiodun Olujimi, PDP-Ekiti.

In his lead debate when the bill was being considered for second reading last year, Mr. Adeleke had said a law protecting witnesses was usually required in the prosecution of organised crimes like terrorism.

In such trials, Mr. Adeleke said, the witnesses would be allowed to wear masks, bear pseudo names and receive protection from authorities.

On her part, Mrs. Olujimi said “this is a cardinal bill in the fight against corruption.” She said fighting corruption hung on effective protection of whistleblowers.

She mentioned three instances at the Ministry of Aviation, Women Development Centre and the Police Service Commission where whistle-blowers were fired.

