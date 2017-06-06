Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Senate to probe President Buhari over Ogoni clean-up project – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Nigerian Senate to probe President Buhari over Ogoni clean-up project
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, June 6 mandated its committee on environment to investigate the implementation of the Ogoni clean-up exercise. The federal government launched the project with so much fan-fare in June 2016 with initial cost of $1 billion.
Politics Tinubu Masterminds Probe of Buhari Over $1bn Ogoniland Cleanup ProjectNigerian Bulletin
Senate to probe Ogoni clean- up projectThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.