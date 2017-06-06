Nigerian Senate to probe President Buhari over Ogoni clean-up project – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Nigerian Senate to probe President Buhari over Ogoni clean-up project
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, June 6 mandated its committee on environment to investigate the implementation of the Ogoni clean-up exercise. The federal government launched the project with so much fan-fare in June 2016 with initial cost of $1 billion.
Politics Tinubu Masterminds Probe of Buhari Over $1bn Ogoniland Cleanup Project
Senate to probe Ogoni clean- up project
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!