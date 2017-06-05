Nigerian share index hits 23-month high – Naija247news
Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 – Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares. A pickup in oil prices and a more stable currency have improved economic prospects in Nigeria, …
