Nigerian share index hits 23-month high – Naija247news

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 – Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares. A pickup in oil prices and a more stable currency have improved economic prospects in Nigeria, …
