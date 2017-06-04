Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane reacts to his arrest in US

Upcoming Nigerian artiste, Oyindamola Emmanuel, who is better known as Dammy Krane, has commented on the media reports of his arrest by the police in Dade County, Miami, Florida, United States on Friday.

In a reaction shared via his twitter handle, @ENTERKRANER, Dammy Krane who has about 215,000 followers, said that what happened would afford him the opportunity to know his true friends.

His words: “In weird situations like this, you go start to see, who is with you and who isn’t. No fake love.

“See ehn… Understanding is a three-edged sword. Your side, my side, and the truth. Make dem talk. This one, that one, rumour…One time for my fans, new material coming, I go talk everything. God got us, help me say Amin o.”

Dammy Krane was arrested with another Nigerian, Chukwuebuka, for allegedly committing credit card fraud, identity fraud and theft. He was was granted bail set at US$17,500.

Meanwhile he is being held in county jail until he can meet the terms of his bail.

