Nigerian Singer Dammy Krane Released From US Prison On Bail

Embattled Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, has been released from jail in the United States after meeting his bail conditions.

It is understood that his bail was set at $7500.

The singer, who was earlier arrested for credit card fraud, pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded a trial by jury and also chose the option of a waiver pre-trial conference.

According to an update from the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Krane has been assigned to an attorney and he is billed to appear in court on June 23, 2017.

His mother had earlier said her son was innocent. She blamed his troubles on the show promoter that booked his flight ticket.

