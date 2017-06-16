Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Soldier Allegedly Sacked For Protecting Biafran Supporters From Being Attacked By Hausas (Photos)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Photos show an alleged ex-Private in the Nigerian military who claimed he was dismissed from the military for protecting Biafra supporters from being attacked by Hausas during their meetings at Abraka in Asaba.

Soldier allegedly dismissed for protecting Biafrans

The post Nigerian Soldier Allegedly Sacked For Protecting Biafran Supporters From Being Attacked By Hausas (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

