Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian soldier attached to UN forces killed in Dafur – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Nigerian soldier attached to UN forces killed in Dafur
NAIJ.COM
A Nigerian soldier on peacekeeping mission with the African Union–United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, UNAMID, was killed on Wednesday, May 31. He was reportedly killed by an unidentified group in a carjacking incident in Nyala, South Darfur
Almost 4000000 Sudanese displaced by fightingAljazeera.com
Nigerian soldier on peace mission killed in SudanPremium Times
African press review 1 June 2017RFI
Guardian (blog) –Nuba Reports –Business Standard –Xinhua
all 22 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.