Nigerian soldier attached to UN forces killed in Dafur
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian soldier attached to UN forces killed in Dafur
A Nigerian soldier on peacekeeping mission with the African Union–United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, UNAMID, was killed on Wednesday, May 31. He was reportedly killed by an unidentified group in a carjacking incident in Nyala, South Darfur …
