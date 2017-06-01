Nigerian soldier killed by unknown group in Darfur

A Nigerian peacekeeper serving with the African Union-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) has been killed in Darfur, the UNAMID said said on Thursday.

UNAMID, in a statement said the Nigerian soldier was killed by an unidentified group in a carjacking incident in Nyala, South Darfur State.

The Mission extended its condolences to the family of the late peacekeeper and the Government of Nigeria.

“UNAMID strongly condemns this attack, which constitutes a violation of international law.

“The incident has been reported to the relevant Sudanese authorities.

“UNAMID calls on the Government of Sudan to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The Mission extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late peacekeeper, his colleagues, and the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The UN, at a press briefing by Mr Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, confirmed the death and extended its condolences to the family, colleagues and the Federal Government.

“We join the Mission in extending our deepest condolences to the family of the late peacekeeper, his colleagues, and the Federal Government of Nigeria”, Dujarric said.

The post Nigerian soldier killed by unknown group in Darfur appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

