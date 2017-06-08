Nigerian students barricade N’Assembly, want FG to take over LAUTECH

Students drawn from various faculties of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, on Thursday, stormed the National Assembly, demanding that the federal government should takeover the funding and administration of the institution. The students also decried the prolonged industrial action, which had kept them in one level for almost 2 years. DAILY POST […]

