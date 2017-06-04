Nigerian writer Chibuihe Obi allegedly kidnapped for writing about queerphobia – GayToday
Nigerian writer Chibuihe Obi allegedly kidnapped for writing about queerphobia
On 17 May, Nigerian writer, poet, and photographer Chibuihe Obi published an essay for Brittle Paper about the queerphobia he experienced in Nigeria. Since then, Obi has gone missing. According to a Facebook post, those close with Obi believe he was …
