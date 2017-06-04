Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian writer Chibuihe Obi allegedly kidnapped for writing about queerphobia – GayToday

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


GayToday

Nigerian writer Chibuihe Obi allegedly kidnapped for writing about queerphobia
GayToday
On 17 May, Nigerian writer, poet, and photographer Chibuihe Obi published an essay for Brittle Paper about the queerphobia he experienced in Nigeria. Since then, Obi has gone missing. According to a Facebook post, those close with Obi believe he was …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.