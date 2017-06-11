Nigerians Are Hungry For The Truth – Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has praised an Amazon bestseller written by Reno Omokri about his presidency.

Omokri, a former aide of Jonathan, captured important events in the last administration in ‘Facts versus fiction: The true story of the Jonathan years, Chibok, 2015 and the conspiracies’.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Jonathan said the book has emerged a bestseller on the global platform because “Nigerians are hungry for the truth”.

“In a mere 24 hours, a book on my administration, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies, became a worldwide #9 bestseller and the #1 trending topic in Lagos, Abuja and the entire nation of Nigeria,” he wrote.

