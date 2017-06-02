‘Nigerians are in poverty, suffering but have confidence in Buhari’

Sen. Shehu Sani, (APC-Kaduna Central) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for rescuing the country from the abyss.

According him, “Nigerians are suffering, they are in poverty and there is no confidence between the masses and those in position of authority except Buhari” he said.

Sani who told newsmen on Friday in Zaria, Kaduna State, that the APC government was striving to restore dignity of the country at different levels.

He spoke on the side lines of the 10th National Conference of School of General Education, Federal College of Education, Zaria.

Sani noted the tremendous achievements recorded by Buhari in the areas of security, corruption and changing the image of Nigeria abroad.

The senator expressed satisfaction that the APC-led government had moved Nigeria away from the deft of hopelessness, “but yet to take us to the promise land’’.

“Nigerians are suffering, they are in poverty and there is no confidence between the masses and those in position of authority except Buhari.

“The masses in Nigeria have confidence only in President Buhari but no any other politician,” he however said.

He alerted that: “If this change agenda fails, Nigerians have no option than to start a revolution in this country, because they have to take the destiny in their hands.

“If the progressive political class do not perform better from the conservative political class, then the next thing is revolution; that is what is going to happen.”

On education, Sani lamented that it was only in Nigeria that some schools don’t collect school fees in the domestic Naira except in foreign currencies.

“It is unfortunate that there are some schools in Nigeria that don’t receive school fees in Naira but in U.S. Dollar, British Pounds and Euros.

“These schools don’t operate with our local education curriculum, they use Oxford, Cambridge or Bosten curriculum. This is serious and highly unacceptable, we must urgently do something about it,” he said.

The lawmaker assured that he would take the matter up at the National Assembly, promising to pursue it to the end for the benefit of Nigerian education system.

He stressed the need for the society to appreciate teachers, because “without teachers there could have been nobody in position of authority today”.

The post ‘Nigerians are in poverty, suffering but have confidence in Buhari’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

