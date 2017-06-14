Nigerians blasts Mrs. Folorunso Alakija for staging lavish wedding for son

NAIJ.COM

Folarin with his wife Nazanin and Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija and her husband at the wedding. It was a wedding to remember which is said to have cost up to $6.3m (N131m) and Nigerians are far from happy for the couple. Comments on Facebook spoke of how …



and more »