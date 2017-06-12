Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians desperate for the truth about my time as president – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said Nigerians are desperate to know more about his regime. Jonathan was speaking in reaction to a new book by his former aide, Reno Omokri. Omokri captured important events in the last administration in ‘Facts versus fiction: The true story of the Jonathan years, Chibok, 2015 and the conspiracies’. The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

