Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians divided, hungry, angry, unemployed – Cardinal Okogie warns FG

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, has lamented the state of the economy. The former Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, in a statement titled, ‘Deprivation and Agitation: A Reflection on Nigeria’s Late 2017 Budget,’ decried the living conditions of Nigerians. Hide quoted text Okogie said, “Some people do not want […]

Nigerians divided, hungry, angry, unemployed – Cardinal Okogie warns FG

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.