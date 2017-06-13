Nigerians Have The Power To Remove Buhari In 2019 – APC National Chairman

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, has warned that Nigerians may vote against the party in 2019.

“We created a machine that has started a significant move in entrenching democracy in this country. What is democracy? It is the ability to hire and fire”, he said.

“It was the first time that Nigerians had the ability of firing and it has become internalised in our political psyche. We know that we should not make the mistakes of the PDP. We too now know that we can be fired and that is democracy”‎, he added.

The chairman stated this when Mr Okoi Obono-Obla, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Prosecutions, presented his book to him at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The book titled “All Progressives Congress: The Making of a Change Agent’’ was reviewed by the Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and presented to the public in April.

Odigie-Oyegun commended the president’s aide for writing the book, and said that it was a great achievement that would help to enrich the country`s political history.

“You were there and you saw it happen, but this is not to say you are the custodian of all the facts, because there were other players,’’ he told the aide.

He encouraged all those who participated in the merger process that gave birth to the APC to document their findings from their perspectives for posterity and for the future generation.

“I want to take this opportunity to call on all those who participated in the merger process to please take the pain and document their experiences for posterity,’’ he said.

Odigie-Oyegun described the merger as “very significant event’’ that entrenched true democracy in the country.

He defined democracy as “the power to hire and fire’’ and said that such attribute was the beauty of democracy.

According to him, the merger made it possible for Nigerians to have the ability for the first time to “fire’’ an incumbent government.

This, the chairman said, had become internalised in the country`s political history.

He added that the APC would ensure that it lived up to the expectation of Nigerians and avoid the mistakes of its predecessor.

“We know now that we can be fired by Nigerians and that is the beauty of democracy, ‘’ he said.

Earlier, Obono-Obla had said that the book was a documentation of the merger history of political parties in the country, stressing that it was his personal experience “as an insider’’. (NAN)

The post Nigerians Have The Power To Remove Buhari In 2019 – APC National Chairman appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

