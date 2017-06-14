Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians more divided under Buhari – Online poll

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians have said that the country is more divided under Buhari-led administration than the Jonathan’s administration This was gotten from an online poll conducted on Twitter by former media aide to Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan,Reno Omokri. According to the polls, those that think Nigeria is more divided under Buhari’s adminstration had over a thousand votes while […]

