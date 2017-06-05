Nigerians on death row: again FG begs Indonesia – Vanguard
Vanguard
Nigerians on death row: again FG begs Indonesia
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Federal Government has said it has recognized the drugs emergency situation in Indonesia and pleaded for commuting death penalty to life imprisonment. Geoffrey Onyeama,. In a Joint Communique on bilateral meeting held between minister …
