Nigerians on death row: again FG begs Indonesia

By: Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA – The Federal Government has said it has recognized the drugs emergency situation in Indonesia and pleaded for commuting death penalty to life imprisonment.

In a Joint Communique on bilateral meeting held between minister of foreign affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Indonesia Foreign Affairs Minister Mrs Retno Marsudi

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, H E. Mrs. Retno L. P. Marsudi paid an official working visit to Nigeria from 3-5 June. 2017 to attend the 4th Nigeria-ndonesia Business Forum and hold bilateral discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H. E. Geoffrey Onyeama.

The establishment of a joint venture company on small armaments in Nigeria; The establishment of a facility to assemble components of the Indonesian Aerospace N219 aircraft in Nigeria; Completion of the purchase of military equipment, airplanes, and hangar facilities by the Nigerian National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure.

Agreed to work together to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector in both upstream and downstream industries between state-owned companies of the two countries. Considering the significant amount of oil and gas transaction through third countries, the Ministers agreed: To consider Indonesia’s request for direct oil trade on a Government-to-Government basis in accordance with the enabling laws of both countries.

The need to explore the linkages of greater direct oil trade and development projects and products between the two countries. Shared the view that palm oil significantly contributes to economic and social development, and agreed on enhancing cooperation on the development of palm oil industry, namely through the participation of Nigeria in the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC).

Affirmed that people-to-people contact provides a more solid foundation for strengthening and deepening of mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries and to encourage increased flow of scholars, students, mass media and youth exchange programmes between the two countries.

Agreed that Nigeria and Indonesia would increase sharing of best practices and capacity building for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). Notable areas of cooperation would include agriculture, fisheries, good governance, SMEs and industry.

The post Nigerians on death row: again FG begs Indonesia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

