Nigerians, others to pay £5.48 to send email for UK visa

NIGERIANS and other nationals outside the United Kingdom were from yesterday expected to be paying a new fee of £5.48 (N2, 714) before they can make any form of British visa enquiry through electronic mail. Also, all visa enquiries outside the United Kingdom will be handled by a new contractor, Sitel UK. The British High […]

