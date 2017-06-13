Nigerians raise $15,000 for family of heroic police officer in viral robbery video

A GoFundMe page which was launched view days ago to honour Chukwudi Iboko, the sergeant who lost his life in the viral bank armed robbery operation in Imo State has been smashed. The goal was $15k, and &15,071 was raised! The money will be given to his wife and kids.

